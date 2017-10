POWER: Brock Meredith flies high in an impressive show of power in the U/14 Long Jump.

POWER: Brock Meredith flies high in an impressive show of power in the U/14 Long Jump. LEEROY TODD

GYMPIE'S budding young athletes took to the track and field for their events in a showcase of strength, speed and stamina on Friday night.

The Gympie Times were there to capture a few of the memorable moments.

LOVE GYMPIE SPORT? GET THE LATEST NEWS BY FOLLOWING THE TOPIC HERE.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos to appear in Wednesday's copy of The Gympie Times.