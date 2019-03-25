PHOTOS: Gladiators beat Brisbane rivals in thrilling finish

SOCCER: They needed extra time, but the Gympie United Gladiators are through to the next round of the Football Federation Australia Cup after pulling off a stunning 5-4 win over Brisbane challengers Westside Grovely FC at the One Mile Sporting Complex on Saturday night.

The Gladiators now progress to Round 4 of the national knockout competition, which sees the 25 Round 3 winners joined by 23 others from the National Premier League and the Football Queensland Premier League.

A strong crowd turned out to watch the home side, led by coach Kyle Nix and the likes of Billy Bayldon, Jayden Davey and Liam Watson on the pitch, lock horns with the capital city opponents for two hours of heart-stopping action.

Stay tuned to The Gympie Times this week for a full wrap of the Gladiators' magnificent win.