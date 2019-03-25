Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie United vs Groverly- #7 Billy Bayldon
Gympie United vs Groverly- #7 Billy Bayldon Troy Jegers
News

PHOTOS: Gladiators beat Brisbane rivals in thrilling finish

JOSH PRESTON
by
25th Mar 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCCER: They needed extra time, but the Gympie United Gladiators are through to the next round of the Football Federation Australia Cup after pulling off a stunning 5-4 win over Brisbane challengers Westside Grovely FC at the One Mile Sporting Complex on Saturday night.

The Gladiators now progress to Round 4 of the national knockout competition, which sees the 25 Round 3 winners joined by 23 others from the National Premier League and the Football Queensland Premier League.

A strong crowd turned out to watch the home side, led by coach Kyle Nix and the likes of Billy Bayldon, Jayden Davey and Liam Watson on the pitch, lock horns with the capital city opponents for two hours of heart-stopping action.

Stay tuned to The Gympie Times this week for a full wrap of the Gladiators' magnificent win.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
brisbane football ffa cup 2019 ffa cup 2019 results football federation australia gympie football gympie news gympie region gympie sport gympie united football club gympie united gladiators westside grovely
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Meet the Gympie businessman turning plastics to prosthetics

    premium_icon Meet the Gympie businessman turning plastics to prosthetics

    Business 'There isn't a business in Gympie or anywhere else that shouldn't be doing this.'

    Fight for K'gari: Court case begins after historic win

    premium_icon Fight for K'gari: Court case begins after historic win

    News It's being called one of the most significant court cases since Mabo

    HE'S IN: Gympie lad named in GWS Round 1 team

    premium_icon HE'S IN: Gympie lad named in GWS Round 1 team

    News Keeffe is one of four Giants selected on the interchange today.

    What Gympie must do to 'future-proof' its economy

    premium_icon What Gympie must do to 'future-proof' its economy

    News Experts say Las Vegas, Barossa offer keys to industry success.