PHOTOS: Fun in the sun for Gympie kids at school Leaders Day

Primary school students across the Gympie region enjoyed some fun in the sun at Thursday's eighth annual Gympie Primary Leaders Day.

Hosted by Cooloola Christian College, the all day event was run by No Limits and featured keynote speaker Ross Waltisbuhl, with five groups taking turns at activities like canoeing, rock climbing, short film making, a “Gold Rush” obstacle course and the challenging “milk crate stack”.

Mr Waltisbuhl brought more than 30 years’ experience as an educator specialising in Outdoor Education and Leadership training, and was part of the team that established the very first Gympie Primary Leaders Day back in 2015.

