Thick layers of seaweed coat the shores of Rainbow Beach this morning, Saturday December 5, 2020.
PHOTOS: Foul-smelling seaweed ‘like an oil slick’ at Rainbow

JOSH PRESTON
5th Dec 2020 11:31 AM
Tourists and locals alike have woken up to find a foul-smelling coating of seaweed lining the shores of Rainbow Beach this morning.

Photos taken from the main beach show dense deposits of the acrid weed coming in with the waves and washing up along the shoreline, making it hard for beachgoers to cool off on what is proving to be another hot summer morning.

One beachgoer said the “rancid, rotting” seaweed resembled an “oil slick” and was about 20cm thick in some places.

The beachgoer said the seaweed lined the beach all the way up towards Inskip Point, but a small patch had cleared along the way.

Another visitor said the state of the seaweed was bad yesterday, but had become even worse by this morning.

gympie beaches gympie news gympie region rainbow beach seaweed
