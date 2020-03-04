IN PHOTOS: Elton's still standing for hell of a show

Ashley Carter Full Profile Login to follow Patrick Woods Full Profile Login to follow

HE'S still standing. Yeah, yeah yeah.

Sir Elton John gave a stellar performance last night to a massive crowd at Sunshine Coast Stadium, complete with classic hits and the moves to match.

The 72-year-old wowed concert-goers with his incredible set list and skills on the piano, as did his tight-knit band.

Thousands of Sunshine Coast residents and those who'd travelled to attend flocked to the stadium for the first local instalment of Sir Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The Daily was there to capture the moments that had fans decked in feather boas and flashing glasses dancing the night away.