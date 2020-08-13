Menu
Workers clear the scene of a bad truck crash at Moy Pocket this morning. Photo: Frances Klein
News

PHOTOS: Driver hospitalised as truck rolls near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
13th Aug 2020 10:23 AM
PARAMEDICS have taken one person to hospital following a truck crash at Moy Pocket, south of Gympie this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said crews received a call to a truck rollover on Moy Pocket Rd at about 8:39am.

They assessed on patient at the scene, before taking them to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

Not long after, emergency services were called to another crash on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen.

It was unclear how many patients needed treatment as a result of that crash.

According to witness statements the truck had just left a quarry a few kilometres down the road.

The driver of another truck following behind the vehicle said mechanical failure was the suspected cause of the crash as no speeed, car, animal or bad road conditions appeared to be involved.

The owner of the truck had arrived on the scene and was upset to see the vehicle ruined.

He said he had spent about $70,000 on maintaining the vehicle last year, and it was one of a fleet of 54 which had carried more than 10,000 loads from the nearby quarry.

