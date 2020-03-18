PHOTOS: Devils brave bruising footy before COVID-19 shutdown

Gympie Devils women vs. Noosa Pirates – Peta Dray goes down with a leg injury. Picture: Shane Zahner

Gympie Devils women vs. Noosa Pirates – Peta Dray goes down with a leg injury. Picture: Shane Zahner

The Gympie Devils managed to get on the park for a final weekend of bruising footy before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic caused an instant shutdown to the sporting world this week.

The Devils women’s and under-18’s sides scored some precious moments on their home turf just three days before Queensland Rugby League announced an update on the COVID-19 situation on Tuesday night.

“After careful consideration in relation to the unfolding COVID-19 situation, the QRL has suspended its Statewide Competitions and community leagues, effective immediately,” the statement read.

“In addition, all junior regional events and state carnivals will be postponed indefinitely.”

QRL Managing Director Robert Moore said the four QRL Statewide Competitions would be suspended until June 5, and all junior and senior community rugby league until at least the first weekend of May.