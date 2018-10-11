Menu
Storm damage around the region - October 11, 2018.
PHOTOS: Damage mounts from 'tornado', intense supercell

Philippe Coquerand
by
11th Oct 2018 3:07 PM
A SUPERCELL has lashed the Gympie region this afternoon - caving in roofs, smashing glass and causing immense destruction.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman could not confirm if it was a tornado, but admitted there was a chance with these types of conditions.

Motorists are encouraged to drive to the road conditions as several car crashes were reported.

New warning as of 2:50pm:

For people in Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Maranoa and Warrego and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts.

Very dangerous thunderstorms southwest of Kilkivan and Rainbow Beach are expected to continue their northeast track.

Very large hail and destructive winds are expected within the core of these cells. A recently developed thunderstorm northwest of Miles is expected to intensify and produce similar conditions as it tracks northeast over the next few hours.

Severe thunderstorms are developing across the southern Darling Downs. Forecast to develop and extend north during the afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Maranoa and Warrego and Southeast Coast districts. Locations which may be affected include Dalby, Gympie, Bundaberg, Goondiwindi, Kingaroy, Tara and Moonie.

-Tennis ball size hail (up to 7cm) was reported at Kumbia around midday.

- 4 to 5cm hail reported between Proston and Murgon

- 3 to 5cm hail reported at and near Gympie

- Vast property and vegetation damage across all affected towns

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
