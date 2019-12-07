Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car was
A car was "cut in half" in a crash at the Stewart Tce-Horseshoe Bend intersection in Gympie this afternoon.
News

PHOTOS: Car ‘cut in half’ in Gympie crash

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
7th Dec 2019 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR has been “cut in half” in a two-vehicle crash at the Stewart Terrace-Horseshoe Bend intersection in Gympie this afternoon.

A car was
A car was "cut in half" in a crash at the Stewart Tce-Horseshoe Bend intersection in Gympie this afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 12.45pm, with Police and paramedics arriving soon after.

Police temporarily blocked off the road as tow trucks were called in to clear the scene, which had left one of the cars involved essentially cut in two.

A witness said the car had been “T-boned” at the intersection, while nearby residents said they hadn’t heard any loud noises at the time of the crash.

The scene was cleared by about 1.15pm. A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed one patient, a man in his 20s, was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Debris remained on the intersection after the scene was cleared.

A car was
A car was "cut in half" in a crash at the Stewart Tce-Horseshoe Bend intersection in Gympie this afternoon.
gympie crashes gympie news gympie police gympie region stewart terrace
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How the most improved Gympie region school made it happen

        premium_icon How the most improved Gympie region school made it happen

        News The analysis compared each GYmpie region school’s combined results for each NAPLAN subject in 2015 and compared to the same results in 2019.

        NAPLAN: Most improved schools in Gympie region in past 5 years

        premium_icon NAPLAN: Most improved schools in Gympie region in past 5...

        News An analysis of five years’ worth of NAPLAN results has revealed the Gympie region...

        5 year NAPLAN trend: How every Gympie region school performed

        premium_icon 5 year NAPLAN trend: How every Gympie region school...

        News The third best performing Year 5 school was St Patrick’s Primary School, in Gympie...

        Teen‘s ‘sadistic laugh’ during housemate stabbing

        premium_icon Teen‘s ‘sadistic laugh’ during housemate stabbing

        News He told his victim “I’ve got you, you c***” and laughed “sadistically” after...