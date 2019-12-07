PHOTOS: Car ‘cut in half’ in Gympie crash

A car was "cut in half" in a crash at the Stewart Tce-Horseshoe Bend intersection in Gympie this afternoon.

A CAR has been “cut in half” in a two-vehicle crash at the Stewart Terrace-Horseshoe Bend intersection in Gympie this afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 12.45pm, with Police and paramedics arriving soon after.

Police temporarily blocked off the road as tow trucks were called in to clear the scene, which had left one of the cars involved essentially cut in two.

A witness said the car had been “T-boned” at the intersection, while nearby residents said they hadn’t heard any loud noises at the time of the crash.

The scene was cleared by about 1.15pm. A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed one patient, a man in his 20s, was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Debris remained on the intersection after the scene was cleared.