MUSTER READY: Setting up nice and early for this year's Muster is Kevie Meredith.
MUSTER READY: Setting up nice and early for this year's Muster is Kevie Meredith. Renee Albrecht
PHOTOS: Campers keen with 8 sleeps left before Gympie Muster

JOSH PRESTON
by
16th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
EXCITED newcomers and familiar faces alike have continued filing in to the Amamoor Creek State Forest grounds as the countdown to this year's Gympie Music Muster heats up.

Earlybird campers spent Wednesday constructing their "castles" while volunteers worked on developing the five stages ahead of opening day next Thursday.

Muster Marketing Manager Lori Hoffmann said the "hive of activity" at the site had only increased excitement levels for one of Australia's biggest festivals.

 

"It takes a village to build the Muster, and we're looking at thousands of volunteers and something like 15,000 volunteering hours going into the preparation," Ms Hoffmann said.

"This one of the very few festivals with camping and music, the camaraderie in the campground is what makes our festival so amazing."

While the anticipation is hotting up, campers are cooling down during the frosty winter nights at the site, with Ms Hoffmann advising all future arrivals to "rug up".

Dry and dusty conditions have also called potential fire restrictions to mind, but no ban has yet been placed.

"Campfire rules are determined by the rural fire brigade, depending on changing weather conditions​. At this point, there is no fire ban ... but fires need to be contained within a fire ring," Ms Hoffmann said.

"The Rural Fire Brigade will make the call moving forward. If people are unsure, they should check with the camp wardens."

Gympie Times

