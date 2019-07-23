PHOTOS: Broncos challenge grand finalists decided

WINNING FORM: Harry Wilson on his way to scoring a try in the U18s Broncos Challenge semi-final.

WINNING FORM: Harry Wilson on his way to scoring a try in the U18s Broncos Challenge semi-final. Claudia Williams

IT WILL be a battle between Nanango and Murgon State High School to decide the South Burnett Broncos Challenge under-18 champions for 2019.

Nanango scored their place in the grand final in style with a dominant 64-10 point win over Saint Mary's in Kingaroy on Tuesday.

Captain of the Nanango side said the win was a true team effort with everyone rising to the occasion.

"We played really good footy today, especially the centres and the man of the match Matthew Early," he said.

Murgon State High School qualified for the grand final as a result of Gympie forfeiting.

While the Nanango team, made up of Year 11 and 12 students had a convincing win English said they would have their work cut out for them when they meet Murgon in Nanango in two weeks time.

"It will be a tough and very close game but hopefully we get the win," he said.

It was an action-packed day of rugby league in Kingaroy with the grand finalists also decided for the U13 and U15 divisions.

Kingaroy's 26 to 18 point win over Nanango scored them a place in the U15 grand final against Murgon who defeated Gympie 42 points to 10.

Gympie proved to have the winning edge over Nanango winning the U13 match 74 points to 6.

The Gympie side will face Murgon in the grand final who defeated Kingaroy 55 points to 4.

The round robin competition, which has been running since March, is a great opportunity for the players top improve their footy alongside their classmates, according to Kingaroy State High School deputy principal Lloyd Fairbairn.

"There are kids playing in this competition that don't otherwise play footy," he said.

"It builds that camaraderie between school's and teams.

"It is all part of school and part of learning, and obviously sport is an important part of that."