Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNING FORM: Harry Wilson on his way to scoring a try in the U18s Broncos Challenge semi-final.
WINNING FORM: Harry Wilson on his way to scoring a try in the U18s Broncos Challenge semi-final. Claudia Williams
Rugby League

PHOTOS: Broncos challenge grand finalists decided

Claudia Williams
by
23rd Jul 2019 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WILL be a battle between Nanango and Murgon State High School to decide the South Burnett Broncos Challenge under-18 champions for 2019.

Nanango scored their place in the grand final in style with a dominant 64-10 point win over Saint Mary's in Kingaroy on Tuesday.

Captain of the Nanango side said the win was a true team effort with everyone rising to the occasion.

"We played really good footy today, especially the centres and the man of the match Matthew Early," he said.

Murgon State High School qualified for the grand final as a result of Gympie forfeiting.

While the Nanango team, made up of Year 11 and 12 students had a convincing win English said they would have their work cut out for them when they meet Murgon in Nanango in two weeks time.

"It will be a tough and very close game but hopefully we get the win," he said.

It was an action-packed day of rugby league in Kingaroy with the grand finalists also decided for the U13 and U15 divisions.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Kingaroy's 26 to 18 point win over Nanango scored them a place in the U15 grand final against Murgon who defeated Gympie 42 points to 10.

Gympie proved to have the winning edge over Nanango winning the U13 match 74 points to 6.

The Gympie side will face Murgon in the grand final who defeated Kingaroy 55 points to 4.

The round robin competition, which has been running since March, is a great opportunity for the players top improve their footy alongside their classmates, according to Kingaroy State High School deputy principal Lloyd Fairbairn.

"There are kids playing in this competition that don't otherwise play footy," he said.

"It builds that camaraderie between school's and teams.

"It is all part of school and part of learning, and obviously sport is an important part of that."

broncos challenge gympie state high school kingaroy state high school murgon state high school nanango state high school rugby league saint marys college south burnett broncos challenge south burnett rugby league
South Burnett

Top Stories

    1300 jobs need filling in Qld resources, 17 near Gympie

    premium_icon 1300 jobs need filling in Qld resources, 17 near Gympie

    News Three quarters of these jobs pay over $100k a year and they are ready for the taking

    Unofficial Gympie region site that is turning into RV park

    premium_icon Unofficial Gympie region site that is turning into RV park

    News At least 15 RV rigs of various sizes parked there recently

    Five things on Gympie council's meeting list

    premium_icon Five things on Gympie council's meeting list

    Council News Toliets, trains and rates a top priority.