PHOTOS: Big night of volleyball finals has players smiling

1st Dec 2016 8:02 AM
Volleyball - Hamish Rookyard The Players vs TSM C Grade
Volleyball - Hamish Rookyard The Players vs TSM C Grade LEEROY TODD

AS THE Gympie Volleyball season wraps up tonight, players from TSM and CCC are celebrating victory in the B and C-grade finals respectively.

In what was a precursor to tonight's women's and A-grade finals at The Pavilion, TSM overcame a tight match up with The Players proving too strong for the new kids on the block in the C-grade final.

Both teams left it all on the court in a thrilling final but the experience of TSM was too much winning 3-1.

In the B-grade final, CCC came out firing to surprise minor premiers Hardley Normals.

In another tight match up, CCC outclassed their more fancied opponents in straight sets and walked away with the 2016 premiership.

