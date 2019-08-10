PHOTOS: Aussie cricket legend reveals Gympie connections

Photos View Photo Gallery

FORMER Australian paceman Carl Rackemann was the star of the show last night at The Gympie Times VIP Special Event at Kingston House Impressions.

The legendary quick, who also represented Queensland and took an incredible 616 wickets at first class level, joined MC Dave McLenaghan to reflect on his colourful career spanning 12 test matches and 51 ODIs in the green and gold.

Rackemann told a selection of his most memorable stories from the cricketing vault, such as the time he tried to make a cup of tea for Allan Border after "Captain Grumpy” had been dismissed for 96 during a tour match in England during the Ashes series.

Another from the annals of his playing days was the legendary partnership he shared with Greg Matthews against England, during which he became the Australian record holder for longest time taken to get off the mark.

The man known as "Mocca” throughout his career also spoke of representing Gympie in his junior cricketing days and his other connections to the region, including that his mother did her nursing training at the local hospital and once played piano alongside the famous Webb Brothers.

