Andrew and Michelle Dunkley joined Declan and Paula Jonauskis and Kellie Mahlstedt
Andrew and Michelle Dunkley joined Declan and Paula Jonauskis and Kellie Mahlstedt
PHOTOS: All the glamour from Gympie's prestigious high tea

Arthur Gorrie
17th Sep 2018 6:41 AM

A STUNNING day of wine, music and excellent food was the sort of thing that makes Kim and George Springhall's high tea fundraising event something to look forward to.

The Springhalls hold the event every two years to raise money for Little Haven Palliative Care.

And good hearted volunteers kept it all going, with entertainment, excellent food and good company, all by the shore of the beautiful Cedar Pocket Dam.

Little Haven CEO Sue Manton was excited at the success of the day, which attracted more than 200 people, not counting a hoard of volunteers.

