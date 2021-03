It was all smiles at the races in Gympie at the weekend. Pictures: Josh Preston

It was all smiles at the races in Gympie at the weekend. Pictures: Josh Preston

There was plenty of youthful exuberance from locals and visitors alike as a healthy crowd turned out for the Gympie Turf Club Young Members Race Day on Saturday.

Hundreds of revellers were clearly enjoying being back trackside after a year largely cancelled by COVID.

