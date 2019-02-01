Menu
BACK TO SCHOOL: Two prep students begin their exciting journey this week.
PHOTOS: 74 excited faces go back to school in Gympie region

Philippe Coquerand
by
1st Feb 2019 8:06 AM
THE school holidays are now over with students returning back to school in the Gympie region.

Have a look at some of the many excited faces this week.

Gympie Times

