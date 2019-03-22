PHOTOS: 600 prep students from 31 Gympie region schools

Photos View Photo Gallery

IT IS just one week until Gympie's annual My First Year publication is available in The Gympie Times next Wednesday...but in the mean time you can have alook at all the photos here.

Almost 600 local prep students and their teachers from 31 schools across the entire Gympie region will be featured in this year's special keepsake for youngsters beginning their school career this year.

Prep students as far as Tiaro and Bauple in the north and Imbil the south, all the way out to the South Burnett in the west, have put on their biggest smiles for their time to shine.

The Gympie Times' My First Year Prep feature will be published Wednesday, March 27 as well as online.

Don't miss it.