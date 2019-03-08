PHOTOS: 60 faces from Gympie Women's Day events

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: Gympie Quota club members Heather MacDonnell, Cecily Stretton and Mary Bothams at the International Women's Day breakfast at Gunabul Homestead this morning.

IT'S a special day today for all women in the world as it's International Women's Day.

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

This week the Gympie Older Women's Network held a luncheon at Gunabul Restaurant with guest speaker Kathleen Cairns.

Special guests were Sharon O'Brien , wife of the Federal Member for Wide Bay, Michele Perrett, wife of the State Member for Gympie and June Donnelly, vice-president of Queensland OWN.

It was a special occasion for Lee Hodgson, convenor of the Gympie Club and the Queensland president, who celebrates her 80th birthday next week.

Lee cut her birthday cake which was made be Lesley McDevitt, a foundation member, and June Idle, who was a founding member 23 years ago, was there to wish her well.

As well as OWN members, women from National Seniors, CWA, Gympie View Club, Quota Club, and the Lutheran Church Guild attended.

OWN Gympie now has 72 members and meetings are held every second Thursday at the Indoor Bowls Hall, Graham Street.

Visitors are always welcome. Next meeting will be at 9.15am on March 21.

Inquiries Lee on 54831415 or Helen on 54835181.

At Gunabul earlier today, about 60 people gathered for breakfast. It was organised by members of the Gympie Quota club.

Guest speaker was Jenny Blyth, one of the facilitators of Birthwork - workshops designed to explore the many facets of working with birth. The workshops also promote the reality of peaceful and compassionate birth through growing self-awareness and skills.