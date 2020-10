There was plenty of fun to be had despite a gloomy, stormy day at the Gympie Turf Club.

There was plenty of fun to be had despite a gloomy, stormy day at the Gympie Turf Club.

HORSE RACING: Darkened skies and inclement weather tried its best to put a dampener on proceedings, but there were still plenty of people happy to be back at the Gympie races on Saturday.

Check out our best photos from the fun-filled afternoon in the gallery above.

MORE GYMPIE SPORT