October 2018: Fraser Island Royal Visit - Prince Harry meets Ruby Burns from the Butchulla Dancers at Pile Valley.
October 2018: Fraser Island Royal Visit - Prince Harry meets Ruby Burns from the Butchulla Dancers at Pile Valley. Alistair Brightman
PHOTO MEMORIES: Alistair Brightman's top royal visit shots

Alistair Brightman
22nd Jun 2020 7:24 PM
WHEN Prince Harry and Meghan Markle graced the shores of Fraser Island, the Chronicle team was there to capture every moment.

Chronicle editor Jessica Grewal recalled the frenzy of activity as the team covered the 2018 visit.

"Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman and reporter Blake Antrobus were part of the official media party on Fraser Island and captured the historic day along with some particularly moving exchanges between the Duke and a group of young Butchulla dancers," she said.

"Back on the mainland, it was all hands on deck for the news team who were up before dawn and posted at various vantage points including the River Heads barge and Urangan boat harbour to ensure rolling coverage for the Chronicle website.

"On day two, Al was the only member of the media in prime position at the Hervey Bay Airport.

"Airport staff, on discovering he'd been granted access to a private hanger on site, weren't too keen about the protocol nightmare that might cause so the happy compromise was a tall ladder on the public side of the fence which gave him a great view of the Duke and Duchess boarding the charter jet flight to Fiji. It was the first time Hervey Bay had technically been an international airport.

"While here, Harry expressed his gratitude for the private time out he and Meghan were able to enjoy during their stay in a secluded section of the resort on Fraser Island so hopefully they'll return post-COVID-19 restrictions and we can do it all again!"

Fraser Coast Chronicle

