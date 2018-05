Holly Crang, Chelsea Penny and Sean Dianysius having a great time at the Show on Thursday night.

Holly Crang, Chelsea Penny and Sean Dianysius having a great time at the Show on Thursday night. Renee Albrecht

Photos View Photo Gallery

A BIG crowd braved a couple of cool showers on Thursday night to experience the unique night time sights and sounds of the Gympie Show, including the Tom Grady fireworks display which is always spectacular.

Photos View Photo Gallery

If our photographer Renee Albrecht caught up with you, your families photos might be right here in our Gympie Times Show Gallery.