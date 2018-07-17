Menu
Kerri Malouf crosses the finish-line at the Little Haven Gratitude Walk on in Gympie on Sunday.
LEEROY TODD
PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds walk in gratitude for Little Haven

Donna Jones
17th Jul 2018 6:00 PM
THERE was plenty of colour at the Little Haven Palliative Care Gratitude Walk on Sunday.

The walk, at the Gympie Showgrounds had hundreds of people, young and not-so-young strolling through the bright winter sunshine over 7km, 5km or 1km.

Each used the experience as an opportunity to express their gratitude for the quality time they were given with their loved ones, thanks to the work of Little Haven Palliative Care.

One team, Flower Power for Paige, bred and released monarch butterflies for baby Paige, just like the butterflies that were released at her funeral.

 

