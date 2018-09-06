Menu
Gympie Hospital 150 years.
Gympie Hospital 150 years. Josh Preston
PHOTO GALLERY: Gympie icon celebrates incredible milestone

JOSH PRESTON
by
6th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
GYMPIE Hospital's 150th anniversary celebrations reached a high yesterday with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque to honour a "long and proud history of serving the community”.

Hospital staff watched on as Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adjunct Professor Naomi Dwyer revealed the "symbolic plaque”, marking the latest celebration in a historic year.

"We are very excited not only to acknowledge the hospital's 150th year in the region but to celebrate the commitment of past and present staff, and the important role they have played in the Gympie community,” Prof Dwyer said.

"The plaque is a symbol, and the reason why the staff of Gympie Hospital and the wider community felt it was really important to initiate such a symbol is ... to acknowledge not only the history of the hospital ... generated through community goodwill and commitment but through the ages the role it has played in touching the lives of many people.”

Gympie Hospital director of nursing Nicole White said it was important to have a "permanent memento” on site.

"The plaque is a long-lasting legacy dedicated to past, present and future staff, and our ongoing commitment to the Gympie community,” she said.

"We feel privileged to provide patient care for our region well into the future.”

Ms White said the Hospital staff had cared for about "14,000 inpatients and more than 30,000 emergency department presentations” through 2017/18.

A Soiree slated for October 20 will continue the Hospital's anniversary celebrations later this year.

