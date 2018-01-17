Menu
Phone rage at '3-way sex link'

RAGE: A mobile phone became a dangerous thing for an angry young woman, a Gympie court has found.
Arthur Gorrie
A YOUNG Beenham Valley woman committed a serious federal offence by using a mobile phone to threaten a woman, a Gympie magistrate said this week.

Sonya Lee Maher, 26, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service on May 1 last year to "make a threat to cause serious harm".

Police told the court Maher had phoned the other woman and told her to "leave town or I'm going to cave your head in."

Maher's former boyfriend was involved in a "three-way sexual relationship", police said.

Maher's lawyer, however, said the former boyfriend had taken up with the victim and "this was being rubbed in (Maher's) face."

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said misusing a phone service to threaten was "not trivial".

"This particular matter has a back story that essentially you disliked the interaction of your former boyfriend with (the other woman).

"It seems the offence was committed under extenuating circumstances," he said, placing Maher on a 12-month $300 good behaviour bond. No conviction was recorded.

Topics:  gympie court gympie crime jealousy motive phone misuse

Gympie Times
