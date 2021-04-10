Philip’s extraordinary life in pictures

Prince Philip began life as more of a refugee than a royal - fleeing Corfu on a warship and sleeping in a temporary cot made from an old orange box.
He was just 18 months old when his father Prince Andrew and mother Princess Alice were rescued from Greece in 1922 by the Royal Navy.
Philip's dad had been a Lieutenant General in the Greek army, although he was a prince of Denmark.
This was how he started his life, and here we take a look back at his life in pictures.
