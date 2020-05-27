‘Phenomenal’ Gympie market leaves meatworks buyers short

THE closure of some abattoirs in the United States impacted the cattle prices in Gympie this week.

The closures meant that grinder (ie hamburger) beef is in short supply.

CLICK HERE: Queensland man youngest to die from coronavirus at 30

The store and liveweight sale held by Sullivan Livestock at the Gympie Saleyards saw 2074 head offered, prompting a query as to where the continuing supply was coming from.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Housing stimulus would mean $6.3 million in work for Gympie builders

Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien has concerns with Toolara wind farm

A couple of meatworks buyers described the market as ‘phenomenal’ and were nowhere near able to purchase the animals they required. One buyer who said he was after two or three trailer loads said that a car trailer was pretty much what he was able to get.

Local graziers Nev Roberts, Bruce Carlson and Ray Zerner had time for a yarn while watching cattle go over the scales.

It was not just the American market that put prices up, but also strong demand from New South Wales and Victoria that have had a reasonably good season and good oat crops for fattening but a big shortage of cattle to fatten

Locally, buyers were very active in trying to fill previously contracted products.

American hamburgers are a calculated mix that includes a proportion of fat, both for flavour and to hold the patty together.

A local grazier looking to buy said that it was crucial for running a grazing business to be able to see what was on offer, and to be able compare prices and stock condition with what you may have to sell.

Good yarding at Gympie Saleyards.

He said saleyards were a place to get a feel for what the market was doing and to see how other graziers were going.

Entrance to the saleyard complex is still restricted.

People must have a valid reason to attend and members of the public were not permitted on to the elevated walkways.

Market overall was dearer with the heavy weights doing better. Nineteen bulls above 600kg sold to a top of $3174.90, while cows above 500kg made a top of $2273.

426 steers 180-280kg sold to a top of $1169 and an average of 383.9c/kg. 514 heifers up to 300kg met a strong demand, averaging $802, while 300-400kg heifers sold well for an average of $1132.