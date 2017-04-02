Phelp's debut album gaining momentum

GYMPIE musician Linc Phelps used the timely Gympie Music Muster to launch his debut album in August last year.
With a distinctly blues sound and hard rock edge, the album, Tempus, was inspired by events in the young songwriter's lifetime.
"The 10 track debut is everything I could have asked for. This record has been a long time coming and the songs are a snippet of important moments in time for me,” he said.
Tempus is available on Apple iTunes and so far reviews of it have all been positive.
"For a first album, Linc has nailed it. Definitely good music for enjoying a few beers to,” said Yea man 092, who gave it five out of five stars.
As did Althorp48 who simply wrote, "Excellent Album.”