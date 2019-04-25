Phantom bookings, misdirected critics plague Imbil shop

ALL IN THE NAME: Loretta Shaw says the return of the Rattler with its own cafe has caused confusion with her own Rattler Cafe at Imbil.

THE triumphant return of the Mary Valley Rattler has caused an unfortunate side effect in the form of a case of mistaken identity between two of the region's cafes.

Since the opening of the cafe at Gympie's historic station 15 months ago, Imbil's Rattler Cafe has found itself on the receiving end of customer confusion, with unfortunate results.

"We get people who book a table with us and don't show up,” owner Loretta Shaw said.

"People have complained on our Facebook page.

"The worst part about it... is the fact that me and my girls have worked our butts off.

"And all over Facebook we're being trashed and didn't do anything wrong.”

She said many people believed they were the station's eatery which is actually called the Platform No. 1 Cafe.

"There's so much confusion.”

Ms Shaw, who has lived her whole life in Imbil, took over the Yabba Creek Rd business eight years ago.

With it came ownership of the Mary Valley Rattler Cafe and Rattler cafe names.

She said it was a welcome challenge.

"I knew I could make it something worthwhile.

"We took over just after the train had stopped.

"Within two years we were six times busier than we were with the train,” she said.

"I'm helping to provide so many jobs in this town.”

The business has even become a family affair, co-owned with her partner Daniel Richings and with her two daughters on staff.

Not that the family feeling stopped at the bloodline.

"The rest of them (the staff) feels like they're mine,” she said. The cafe has played a big part in her own personal growth, too.

Where she once "struggled with anxiety”, Ms Shaw said the shop's success was a point of pride.

"After doing this I think I can pretty much handle anything,” she said.

But it would be nice if they only had to deal with the day-to-day operations of one business.

And she hopes people take a moment to ensure they have contacted the correct company.

"I really want people to understand the damage being done isn't anything we can do something about,” she said.