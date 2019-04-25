Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALL IN THE NAME: Loretta Shaw says the return of the Rattler with its own cafe has caused confusion with her own Rattler Cafe at Imbil.
ALL IN THE NAME: Loretta Shaw says the return of the Rattler with its own cafe has caused confusion with her own Rattler Cafe at Imbil. Troy Jegers
News

Phantom bookings, misdirected critics plague Imbil shop

scott kovacevic
by
25th Apr 2019 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE triumphant return of the Mary Valley Rattler has caused an unfortunate side effect in the form of a case of mistaken identity between two of the region's cafes.

Since the opening of the cafe at Gympie's historic station 15 months ago, Imbil's Rattler Cafe has found itself on the receiving end of customer confusion, with unfortunate results.

"We get people who book a table with us and don't show up,” owner Loretta Shaw said.

"People have complained on our Facebook page.

"The worst part about it... is the fact that me and my girls have worked our butts off.

"And all over Facebook we're being trashed and didn't do anything wrong.”

Loretta Shaw outside her cafe.
Loretta Shaw outside her cafe. Troy Jegers

She said many people believed they were the station's eatery which is actually called the Platform No. 1 Cafe.

"There's so much confusion.”

Ms Shaw, who has lived her whole life in Imbil, took over the Yabba Creek Rd business eight years ago.

With it came ownership of the Mary Valley Rattler Cafe and Rattler cafe names.

She said it was a welcome challenge.

"I knew I could make it something worthwhile.

"We took over just after the train had stopped.

The Rattler.
The Rattler.

"Within two years we were six times busier than we were with the train,” she said.

"I'm helping to provide so many jobs in this town.”

The business has even become a family affair, co-owned with her partner Daniel Richings and with her two daughters on staff.

Not that the family feeling stopped at the bloodline.

"The rest of them (the staff) feels like they're mine,” she said. The cafe has played a big part in her own personal growth, too.

Imbil Town Centre.
Imbil Town Centre. Renee Albrecht

Where she once "struggled with anxiety”, Ms Shaw said the shop's success was a point of pride.

"After doing this I think I can pretty much handle anything,” she said.

But it would be nice if they only had to deal with the day-to-day operations of one business.

And she hopes people take a moment to ensure they have contacted the correct company.

"I really want people to understand the damage being done isn't anything we can do something about,” she said.

business cafe imbil mary valley rattler
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    BREAKING: 42 Gympie jobs saved as major facility reopens

    premium_icon BREAKING: 42 Gympie jobs saved as major facility reopens

    News State Government works with Corbet's and Laminex to reopen the Carter Holt Harvey timber processing facility

    • 25th Apr 2019 12:03 AM
    Gympie region sculptor creates lifelike Anzac soldier

    premium_icon Gympie region sculptor creates lifelike Anzac soldier

    News The steel soldier will join its brother at the Edmonton Cenotaph.

    • 25th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    How One Mile will be the new home of Gympie cricket

    premium_icon How One Mile will be the new home of Gympie cricket

    News 'People will be able to watch the local cricket as well as the Gold'

    • 25th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Another piece of Rattler's Imbil link to be torn down

    premium_icon Another piece of Rattler's Imbil link to be torn down

    Council News Valley bridge to go amid safety fears.

    • 25th Apr 2019 12:01 AM