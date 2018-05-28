'Petty' govt won't release Gympie's long term road plan

THE State Labor Government is refusing to let Gympie residents know its plans about the future of the region's local road network.

Member for Gympie, Tony Perrett, said today Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey, had refused to tell him whether it will provide a briefing on a long term road network plan for our region.

"I asked for a briefing in January and five months later I still haven't even received a reply,” Mr Perrett said.

"It is absolutely ridiculous because even a casual... Minister shouldn't take five months to provide an answer.

"Ignoring the request is inexcusable and petty.

"It shows the level of contempt and disrespect the Government has for regions such as Gympie.

"When I announced a $100,000 commitment from the LNP for a comprehensive plan of Gympie's local road network the local ALP spokesman and Gympie Regional Councillor claimed that the Government was working on one and it was three quarters completed.

"That was in November last year so any reasonable person would expect the study to be almost completed by now.

"Why are they keeping us in the dark because it not as if I am asking for a briefing of top secret plans?

"I can understand it when the Government wants to play politics but this is a request for nothing more than a briefing.

"It makes you wonder has anything been really be done or is this a deliberate go slow strategy.

"They are experts at conducting reviews, inquiries and taskforces but not just not at informing the Gympie public about what is going on.

"It is vital that Gympie has a wide-ranging long-term plan for upgrading and flood-proofing arterial and sub-arterial roads.

"A comprehensive plan is needed to deal with population and commercial growth and flood-proofing.

"We are dealing with the direct legacy of 150 years of limited planning and it is time that we prepared ourselves for the future.

"This region is prone to major flooding and our road network is a mixed bag of pathways and routes established in the late 1800s when Gympie was a mining town.

"The plan is not just about addressing current conditions and needs such as incorporating improved access to the south side of Gympie, but also understanding and being prepared for future growth.

"We don't want to be caught up in the traffic chaos of growth corridors which all of us have experienced when we have travelled south to Brisbane.

"It should be avoided at all costs.

"Having a detailed and comprehensive plan will mean that instead of wasteful spending Gympie will be ready with the right projects whenever governments coming knocking and wanting to spend on manufactured projects.

"Spending money on short term fixes and projects at the last minute is not a prudent and careful use of taxpayers' money and this will guarantee that Gympie will get what it really needs,” he said.