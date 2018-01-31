Menu
Warning over pet anti-vaxers

Bianca Szmetana, 20, of Woolloongabba, has made sure her little shitzu maltese Maxie is vaccinated. Picture: Liam Kidston
by Jackie Sinnerton

ALARMING numbers of Queensland pet owners do not believe in vaccinations, leaving their animals open to deadly disease.

New research reveals that nearly 400,000 Australians are anti-vax and as many as 2.7 million cat and dog owners do not keep jabs up to date.

In Queensland 27 per cent of pet owners have not bothered going to the vet, are anti-vax or are confused by the recommended schedule. Four per cent have never vaccinated puppies or kittens.

Bianca Szmetana, 20, Woolloongabba with Maxie. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Males are slightly more vigilant at staying on top of their pets' immunisations than females.

Michael Beatty from RSPCA Queensland is concerned by the numbers from a finder.com survey. The Courier-Mail recently published an urgent warning from the University of Queensland School of Veterinary Science that dogs are in danger from a particularly hardy canine parvovirus strain.

"We encourage everyone to keep their pets' medication up to date particularly in regard to tick prevention. It's also vital that a puppy has all its shots before mixing with other dogs," Mr Beatty said.

Dogs and cats are expected to have annual vaccination boosters, yet research from Animal Medicines Australia shows over one in five pet owners didn't bother to go to the vet in 2016.

Brisbane's Bianca Szmetana's dog Maxie has just had her 12-week booster injection.

"Maxie is like my baby I wouldn't dream of putting her at risk of disease," she said.

