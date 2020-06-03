Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Petrol thrown’ before massive blaze at Coast marina

3rd Jun 2020 6:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE suspect arson is the cause of a massive fire that destroyed several boats at Hope Island Marina last night.

Witnesses claim two people were seen throwing petrol onto one of the boats before it was engulfed in flames at about 11.15pm.

The incident happened at Hope Island Marina at about 11.15pm last night.
The incident happened at Hope Island Marina at about 11.15pm last night.

MORE NEWS

'Unbelievable': Coast building industry thrown a lifeline

Shocking fate of new Dreamworld rollercoaster

Premier dining and retail strip gutted my mass exodus

 

The fire quickly spread to neighbouring boats, with at least three believed to have been completely destroyed.

Multiple fire trucks attended the scene.

No one was injured in the fire.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm to come forward.

More to follow

Originally published as 'Petrol thrown' before massive blaze at Coast marina

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fire gold coast hope island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border wars: Premier ‘no idea what she’s doing’

        premium_icon Border wars: Premier ‘no idea what she’s doing’

        News Premier has no idea how much the tourism industry is suffering while the border is closed, Government is “pulling numbers out of … their a**es” to justify it.

        • 3rd Jun 2020 5:16 AM
        Rainbow leaders: half of business lost if border stays shut

        premium_icon Rainbow leaders: half of business lost if border stays shut

        News ‘If they can’t book here, they’ll go elsewhere’

        Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        premium_icon Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        News Some of the almost 100 people killed on Queensland roads in 2020

        Widgee developer takes council to court

        premium_icon Widgee developer takes council to court

        News Two appeals lodged over ‘unreasonable’ $960k charges