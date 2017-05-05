Petrol station proposed for Pine St intersection

The proposed location of the service station on the corner of Pine St and the Bruce Hwy.

DRIVERS could be big winners with the proposed development of a new service station on the corner of Pine St and the Bruce Hwy.

Under the proposal four petrol bowsers and a 187sqm 7-Eleven store would be built in the first stage of the development.

Eight parking bays would be installed (including one disabled space), as well as a refill point for water and air pressure, and pedestrian access would be available from Pine St.

A 10m price sign would also be built adjoining the Bruce Hwy.

To reduce noise levels, a two metre high sound barrier is proposed to be built on the southern end of the service station.

FUTURE FUEL? A new service station is proposed on the corner of Pine St and the Bruce Hwy. Renee Albrecht

The station would cater for light traffic only, with no facilities to cater for B-doubles and heavy vehicles which would be required to refuel at the Puma service station at Kybong.

A second stage would be built on an adjacent 1012sqm site in the future.

MORE DEVELOPMENT NEWS: Investors line up to get in on region's $2b solar farm

A number of changes were made after the council and the Department of Transport and Main Roads raised concerns on the impact the development could have on traffic in the area.

Under the new design, traffic would only be able to turn in from the southbound lane of the Bruce Hwy and up to 24 vehicles would be able to queue at the station.

All traffic would exit the site on Pine St using existing road signage to prevent congestion, which is expected to become even less of a factor when the Gympie Bypass is constructed in the next year or two.

The plans are open for public comment until May 16. They can be viewed at https://www.gympie.qld.gov.au/view-recent-development-applications, and written comments can be submitted to the Gympie Regional Council, PO Box 156 Gympie, Qld, 4570, or to planning@gympie.qld.gov.au