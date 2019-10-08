Petition launched to give former health CEO his job back

MORE than 500 people have signed a petition to see former health boss Adrian Pennington reinstated as the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service CEO "until a full enquiry is conducted into this termination".

The petition was initiated last Thursday, four days after Mr Pennington was dismissed from his role as CEO, a position he has held for the past seven years, by WBHHS board chair Peta Jamieson on September 30.

With State Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett named as the sponsoring member, the petition's explanation, they seek to draw the House's attention to "the concerns of Queensland and Wide Bay residents at what appears to be the unfair and unnecessary dramatic sacking of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Mr Adrian Pennington by the Chair of the Board".

Throughout Mr Pennington's reign at the local health organisation, the region's hospitals and patients saw a transitional phase where the hospital sought to significantly improve their wait times and decrease their deficit.

The WBHHS formed in July 2012 and it was during this period of the region's health history which painted a dire picture for local patients.

The maximum wait for outpatients was 12 years, three-and-a-half years for endoscopy and three years for elective surgery.

For August 2019, all elective surgery patients were seen within the recommended wait period and the median wait period for the Bundaberg Hospital was 27 days.

Queensland Health's data, this hospital's performance was categorised as better than or within range of the latest national performance.

In the Bundaberg Hospital's emergency department 100 per cent Category 1 patients.

When it comes to the financial side of the health service, balanced budget was achieved for the 2012/13 financial year which is a significant achievement from deficits of $45 million in 2010/11, and $8.7 million in 2011/12.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service ended the 2018-19 financial year with a surplus of $9.2 million, which equates to 1.42 per cent of its operating revenue of $646.9 million.

The region has also witnessed growth in the medicinal facilities now available to patients and the push for a new hospital and medicine school. The petition closes on October 16.