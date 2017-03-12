33°
News

Petition for Jeff to keep pool job gaining momentum

Donna Jones | 12th Mar 2017 2:51 PM
A petition has been started to try to get Jeff Manthey reconsidered for a role at the new Gympie Aquatic Centre after he was cut from the interview process because of 'lack of experience'.
A petition has been started to try to get Jeff Manthey reconsidered for a role at the new Gympie Aquatic Centre after he was cut from the interview process because of 'lack of experience'. Craig Warhurst

DESPITE having run three aquatic centres including the Centenary Pool in Brisbane, Jeff Manthey was notified by an area manager for Belgravia Leisure he doesn't have enough experience to work at the new Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre.

He took to Facebook to vent his frustration at having been cut from the interview process.

"...all I wanted was to run the new pool, a reward I felt (earned) for 22yrs of my life at the Memorial Pool.Well no. No reward. No thanks from the council. (I'm) just a number it seems."

He then spoke fondly of his time at the memorial pool and said he would miss working there and would miss the people he considered family and friends.

The people who read his post responded with outrage and disbelief and one of them, Tony Smillie, put a petition online at change.org to try and get 500 signatures together to convince those making the decisions to reconsider.

In just over 24 hours that petition has garnered 470 signatures with no signs of slowing.

The Gympie Times attempted to contact Mr Manthey this afternoon to get his view on the weight of public opinion currently forming behind him, but he has yet to respond.

In a letter to the editor published yesterday in The Gympie Times, Paul Dixon called for a "small closing ceremony" as a "fitting send-off" for Jeff Manthey and his staff at the Memorial Pool.

"I have been a regular lap swimmer in Gympie for well over 30 years and a lifetime swimmer since early childhood," Mr Dixon wrote.

"I have swum in many pools all over Australia and overseas. I rate Gympie pool as the best maintained pool of all of them.... We have been very lucky to have lessees of such high calibre."

If you would like to support the petition to have Mr Manthey reconsidered for a role at the new Gympie ARC click on this link to add your name to the petition.

Gympie Times

Topics:  aquatic recreation centre gympie memorial pool petition

Meet these 10 adorable orphans looking for loving homes

Meet these 10 adorable orphans looking for loving homes

The love we get from animals is unconditional. These furry orphans need your love. Can you give them a loving new home? Meet the latest Gympie RSPCA animals.

Party planned for Lower Wonga

Hervey Bay's Medieval Reenactment Group will drop in on the good folks at Lower Wonga for their 90th Birthday celebrations of the Lower Wonga hall.

The good people to the north-west are planning a shin-dig.

Not enough done for dingoes says activist

Fraser Island dingo.

Save Fraser Island Dingoes Inc think more should be done

Their first year, forever, in liftout feature

MILESTONE CAPTURED: Woolooga Prep's Kitana Jurgens smiles for her first school photo. See all our region's Prep students in the My First Year lift-out on March 22.

Priceless memories, in The Gympie Times

