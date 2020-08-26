Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
In the wake of protests over the closure of its pool, Goomeri residents are petitioning Gympie Council for more upgrades to the embattled facility. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)
In the wake of protests over the closure of its pool, Goomeri residents are petitioning Gympie Council for more upgrades to the embattled facility. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)
News

Petition asks council to do more for region’s border town

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
26th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE dust may not be yet settled on long-awaited repairs to the Goomeri pool but that has not stopped residents from calling for the council to do more for the region’s border town.

More than 450 people are petitioning the council to add some flare to the pool by way of play park, cafe and gym.

The request will be formally lodged at today’s council meeting.

The petitioners say the proposal “will bring much happiness to the people of Goomeri Town”.

Goomeri Pool is currently closed and residents have to catch a bus to Kilkivan for a swim. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)
Goomeri Pool is currently closed and residents have to catch a bus to Kilkivan for a swim. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

It calls for the construction of “a Goomeri Recreational Water Play Park with cafe and Gym to be located at the Goomeri Public Swimming Pool”.

Goomeri’s pool has been a sore spot for the council and the town this year.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

It was shut in January due to problems with its backwash and filtration system.

Swimmers instead had to take a 20-minute bus trip into Kilkivan if they wanted to cool off during the record-breaking summer.

The pool was shut back in January; the council only committed funding to fix it last month. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)
The pool was shut back in January; the council only committed funding to fix it last month. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Within a week of the shutdown residents had taken up placards to protest and demand action from the council, with many questioning where their rates money was being spent in the region.

Resident Toni Jeavons said the pool had been neglected for years before the breakdown.

The newly elected council committed $509,000 last month to fixing the pool, funding secured through the State Government’s COVID-19 recovery Works for Queensland program.

More Stories

goomeri goomeri pool gympie council gympie regional council petition
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Repulsive’: Hundreds of child abuse videos on dad’s phone

        Premium Content ‘Repulsive’: Hundreds of child abuse videos on dad’s phone

        Crime Hundreds of graphic videos and photos of adults sexually abusing children were found on a Sunshine Coast dad’s phone.

        THEY’RE BACK: Terror from above as magpie season arrives

        Premium Content THEY’RE BACK: Terror from above as magpie season arrives

        News Gympie region residents are asked to be patient with this protected native animal...

        Qld Health releases update on airlifted Gympie P-plater

        Premium Content Qld Health releases update on airlifted Gympie P-plater

        News The young man was trapped in his car for more than an hour after it hit a tree...

        Another outstanding Gympie woman nominated for Hero Award

        Premium Content Another outstanding Gympie woman nominated for Hero Award

        News Gympie trainer Cindy Hartwig, has been nominated for a Queensland Local Hero award...