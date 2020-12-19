Menu
A petition calling for State Government intervention to overturn a repeal of two environment laws by Gympie Regional Council has passed 26,000 signatures.
Petition against Gympie council’s law repeal cracks 26k

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
19th Dec 2020 12:02 AM
A PETITION calling for the State Government to step in and stop Gympie Regional Council’s repeal of two environmental protection rules has topped 26,000 signatures.

The petition was launched last week after councillors voted 6-2 to overturn two Temporary Local Planning Instruments they believed were not working as intended.

Council staff said at the meeting these two planning tools had unintended impacts on the region’s development processes.

Protesters outside Gympie town hall last week.
Protesters outside Gympie town hall last week.

These claims were rejected by some former councillors and council staff involved in the creation and adoption of the laws.

The petition is asking Local Government Minister Steven Miles and Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon to intervene to ensure the protection of the region’s koalas and native plants and wildlife.

In an attached form letter addressed to Mr Miles by the sites creator, a “concerned resident”, the MP is being asked to intervene under Queensland legislation which allows for urgent or direct action to be taken to protect the state’s interests.

Protesters say the repeal leaves the region with insufficient protection for its flora and fauna. Pictures: Kristen Camp
Protesters say the repeal leaves the region with insufficient protection for its flora and fauna. Pictures: Kristen Camp

The letter states without the TLPIs in place “insufficient provisions in the Planning Scheme may significantly impact” the region’s biodiversity, coastal environment and water quality.

Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig said on Tuesday the council was already in consultation with the State Government about ensuring the protection of the region’s environment moving forward.

