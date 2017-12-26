Petersen defends council staff, slams Mayor's 'blame dodge'

Letter to the Editor on overgrown parks at Rainbow Beach

Community left to do council's work: Rainbow Beach resident Heatley Gilmore asks why the community is doing Gympie Regional Council's job.

I WAS very disappointed to read that our major tourist drawcard had not been adequately prepared for our major tourism season.

However, I was even more disappointed to read about the Mayor's buck passing, and blame dodging.

He preferred to blame staff for the debacle. That is so immature.

Former councillor Ian Petersen

We should be able to expect much higher standards from someone elected to manage our region with its large workforce and a huge budget of our money.

Blind Freddy can see that core responsibilities are being neglected as resources are being poured into pet window-dressing projects.

A quick drive around the region gives ample evidence that maintenance is being starved of funding to feed these dubious projects which are costing, and will continue to cost, big money, now and forever, with no prospect of any return on investment.

CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran

No doubt some will be happy with that, but I am quite sure the vast majority are not.

Priorities are set from the top.

Even councillors seem to have little input as the mayor and CEO follow their dreams.

When they set the priorities, they should be prepared to find some courage and accept the inevitable criticism and do their best to justify their decisions.

It is very unfair and immature to blame staff who are doing their best to comply with the priorities that have been set for them.

Ian Petersen,

Gympie