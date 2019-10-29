Peter Gleeson’s vitriolic rant against ABC misplaced

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I READ without surprise Peter Gleeson’s vitriolic rant against the ABC for its exposure of the cruel treatment of retired racehorses and trotters in particular at a Caboolture abattoir (Courier Mail, Monday, October 28)

He and, he claims, many in the racing industry see the ABC as “...the enemy, the anti-Christ who will only rest when the thoroughbred, harness and greyhound industries are brought to their knees.”

Unfortunately for Mr Gleeson the general public do not share that view.

Gleeson attacks the ABC, arguably the conscience of the nation, for using “covert surveillance operators to obtain sickening footage of animal neglect and cruelty.” Are there alternative methods Peter? Was the industry about to come clean?

And he appears to make a case for long-established custom as justification for animal cruelty.

Citing the case of former leading trainer Darren Weir, currently facing charges of animal cruelty, he appears to cavalierly smear the entire racing industry by asserting, “...For those in the industry, jiggers and batteries have been around for 100 years.”So it’s OK?

But he is right to recognise that whips and jumps races are on borrowed time. And right in drawing attention to the utter failure of the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission to prevent the “cruel and abhorrent behaviour at a Caboolture abattoir”.

Governments and racing administrators have long excelled at establishing inquiries and promulgating rules and regulations and leaving it at that. It’s called window dressing. Unfortunately for racing it’s probably run its course.

At the end of the article Gleeson declares that authorities “...must stop talking about animal welfare and act.”

The ABC would heartily approve.

On a very positive note for local racing, the Brown, Macaulay and Warren Gympie Cup day was a resounding success. A large and happy crowd attended, the racing was competitive and the Fashions on the Field entrants showcased outfits that would be head-turners at Flemington on Cup day. Popular local band, Sneaky Pete, rocked the young ones at the after-race party.

Those who attended the Members’ Cup Luncheon in the Pavilion were treated to a special experience. Champion international jockey, Jeff Lloyd, was guest speaker at the function.

Lloyd,the winner of 5500 races, including almost 100 Group 1s and 19 Jockeys’ Premierships in three different countries retired in July (aged 58) with an unassailable lead in his fourth consecutive Brisbane Jockey’s Premiership.

More remarkably, those four Premierships came after a life-threatening stroke put him out of the saddle for 14 months.

A humble, rather than boastful man, his story was inspirational not only for the audience but for every young jockey and, indeed, for stroke victims everywhere battling with the challenges of recovery.

Congratulations to the Turf Club on a successful, and for all who attended, enjoyable Cup day.

Merv Welch, The Palms