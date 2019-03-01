Peter Badel’s top 50 NRL players: 50-41

A year is a long time in footy, as highlighted by those players who have rocketed up Peter Badel's top 50, and those who have taken a tumble down the list.

For the next four days The Courier-Mail's chief rugby league writer will countdown the NRL's hottest talent, before revealing the top 10 at Monday's NRL Season Launch.

Today, we start with the players ranked 50 to 41.

Will Chambers just scratches into the top 50 after a rough 2018. Picture: Phil Hillyard

50. Will Chambers (Storm)

Plummets down the rankings after a disappointing 2018 campaign with the Storm. The Test centre was comprehensively outpointed by Latrell Mitchell at Origin level but is still a key member of Melbourne's backline.

KEY STAT: Scored just four tries last year but was good on yardage, amassing 1891 running metres.

Ash Taylor is at the prime age to make the leap into the Origin arena. Picture: Zak Simmonds

49. Ash Taylor (Titans)

No question about his talent but needs to find more consistency to put the Titans in finals contention. Turns 24 this year - the right age to make the leap into the Origin area.

KEY STAT: 67 try assists since 2016, the equal most of any player with Cooper Cronk.

Jospeh Manu was a key player in the Roosters’ successful campain last year. Picture: Gregg Porteous

48. Joseph Manu (Roosters)

Rockets into the top 50 after his outstanding campaign with the Roosters last year. Helped the Bondi club to the title with his size and skill in the threequarters. Still just 22, the only way is up.

KEY STAT: Claimed a Kiwi Test jumper last year thanks to 64 tackle busts and 11 line-breaks.

Jordan Rapana drops down the list after an erractic year. Picture: Ashley Feder

47. Jordan Rapana (Raiders)

Number 31 last year, Rapana drops down the list after a season which mirrored that of his erratic Raiders side. But he is still one of the NRL's most dangerous backs with his speed, strength and ability to conjure something out of nothing.

KEY STAT: Ran for 2853 metres and produced 91 tackle busts.

It will be a delayed start to the season for Tevita Pangai with a hamstring injury. Picture: AAP

46. Tevita Pangai Jr (Broncos)

Regarded as Brisbane's version of Cowboys wrecking ball Jason Taumalolo. Explosive runner who terrorised rivals with his midfield charges and offloading ability last season.

KEY STAT: Career best run metres (2379), tackle busts (53) and linebreaks (six) in 2018.

BJ Leilua’s silly errors keeps him at No.45 on the list, but he has the potential to go higher. Picture: Cameron Spencer

45. BJ Leilua (Raiders)

Heart-attack material for both NRL rivals and his own coach. On his day, Leilua is one of the most destructive players in the game. But he needs to cut out the silly errors to fulfil his true potential.

KEY STAT: Has more try involvements, tackle busts and offloads than any other starting centre in the past three seasons, but also the most errors and penalties conceded.

Jamayne Isaako’s first season would have warmed the hearts of Broncos fans. Picture: Bradley Kanaris

44. Jamayne Isaako (Broncos)

Speed, footwork, goalkicking and good looks, Isaako has it all. The NRL's rookie-of-the-year gong was just reward for a magnificent maiden season at Red Hill. A classy winger but will eventually succeed Darius Boyd at fullback.

KEY STAT: Ranked No.2 in the NRL for most points (239) and goals (97). Made his Test debut for the Kiwis.

Only time will tell how Tyrone Peachey impacts the Titans. Picture: Nigel Hallett

43. Tyrone Peachey (Titans)

One of the code's finest utilities. No matter where he plays, Peachey has a knack of conjuring a match-defining play with his instinctive guile. The Titans are banking on his magic to take them to the playoffs.

KEY STAT: Had his best statistical season in 2018 with 80 tackle busts, 12 tries, 10 line breaks and eight try assists.

Josh Papalii is improving his workrate for the Raiders. Picture: Mark Nolan

42. Josh Papalii (Raiders)

Has taken on a greater leadership role at the Green Machine. Still feared for his hitting power but is also playing more minutes and improving his workrate. Has played six consecutive Origin matches for the Maroons.

KEY STAT: Led the Raiders forwards in metres (2776), almost 800m more than their next forward in 2018.

The Roosters won 12 from 12 games when Jared Waerea-Hargreaves took the field. Picture: Matt King

41. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Roosters)

Torpedoed fears he was on the wane with a barnstorming finish to the 2018 season. The ultimate team man and front-row enforcer, 'JWH' doesn't take a backward step and runs with wholehearted aggression.

KEY STAT: In their title charge last year, the Roosters won 12 from 12 when Waerea-Hargreaves took the field and none from three when he didn't.