Pete Evans shock claims about $15k ‘glorified plasma lamp’

Celebrity chef Pete Evans is spruiking a $15,000 light machine to recharge the body and he claims it can treat "Wuhan coronavirus" with light 'recipes'.

The BioCharger NG Subtle Energy Platform, retailing on Pete Even's website for $14,990 claims to be a "subtle energy revitalisation platform. Four transmitted energies stimulate and invigorate the entire body to optimise and improve potential health, wellness, and athletic performance."

The Channel Seven My Kitchen Rules star said in a live post the BioCharger "is a pretty amazing tool that will take you down some a rabbit holes and it will take me an hour or two to explain it".

Pete Evans spruiked the BioCharger on Facebook.

He went on to say there were "a thousand different recipes and a couple on there for Wuhan coronavirus".

Dietician, and member of Friends in Medicine and Science Mandy-Lee Noble said it appeared the BioCharger was like a plasma lamp.

The BioCharger has been labelled a ‘glorified plasma lamp’.

"It is a glorified plasma lamp that make your hairs stand on end, and the recipes are different colours, it's a recipe from the lamp, putting on a different colour show," she said.

"It says on the clip online, 'just like you charge your phone, this charges you'.

"It is probably no threat to people but if people think this in any way will treat or prevent COVID-19 infection, that risks our community response to the pandemic, that is dangerous, it's an indirect harm," she said.

Mr Evans has increasingly pushed an alternative health agenda, including sharing anti-vaccine propaganda on to his 1.5 million followers.

Last year amid the Samoan measles epidemic, he posted a picture of himself on social media with anti-vaccine proponent Robert F Kennedy Jr and cited 'the important work he is doing' complete with a love heart emoji.

Robert F Kennedy Jr is the founder of Children's Health Defence which funds a large chunk of antivax advertisements and misinformation on Facebook. Critics have also roasted Mr Evans for giving out health advice without any formal training.

“Just sit comfortably in front of the Biocharger and select a frequency recipe from the menu.”

The machine, which looks like a colourful food processor claims 'Energies used in the BioCharger are Light, Frequencies & Harmonics, Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields (PEMFs), and Voltage. These are all natural energies found in nature."

"Just sit comfortably in front of the Biocharger and select a frequency recipe from the menu," the online video says on Evan's website.

"It just goes to show our Health Care Complaints Commission and Therapeutic Goods Administration and health minister Brad Hazzard how much of a risk Pete Evans is to the community and they need to take action to shut Evans down and Channel Seven needs to stop giving him a platform," Ms Noble said.

Professor of medicine and public health advocate John Dwyer said "this man has for a long time been dangerous and ignorant and in this case anyone making false claims about coronavirus it is not just nonsense but dangerous nonsense."

Mr Evans has been contacted for comment.

