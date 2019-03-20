Pet motel owner 'gobsmacked' by attack on family sheep

DEVASTATING: Nanango Pet Motel owner, Janice Garwood, lost six of her pet sheep in an animal attack on Monday night.

"WE LOOK after our animals and keep them on our property, so how about you do the same?"

That is the message from Nanango resident and owner of Nanango Pet Motel, Janice Garwood, after six of her pet sheep died following a suspected dog attack overnight.

Mrs Garwood was alerted to the attack by one of her staff members.

One sheep was already dead when she got to the paddock.

Five were later put down due to their injuries, and two are being treated with antibiotics.

"They haven't eaten any part of the sheep. It is just a game, they haven't been hungry in any way," Mrs Garwood said.

"These dogs have a taste of blood now, so they are going to come back."

The animals ripped off the head and neck of one sheep, and tore the animals' ears to shreds, which Mrs Garwood said were telltale sign the animals were attacked by pigging dogs.

Mrs Garwood was made aware of recent animal attacks in her area after posting about the death of her sheep on social media.

She said one neighbour had their alpacas chased up the road, and two dogs had killed someone's cat and then went back to their paddock to chase a goat.

Mrs Garwood has had pet sheep on the property for 20 years and said the last dog attack she'd encountered was seven years ago.

"I have never seen so many killed in one paddock in one night. It has got me absolutely gobsmacked," she said.

Mrs Garwood's grandchildren were with her this morning when they found the dead sheep and were so upset they didn't attend school today.

"The sheep are our friends and follow us everywhere. They are not for income, they are just our mates," Mrs Garwood said.