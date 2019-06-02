Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IT’S the new doggie doo do — look before you scoop.
IT’S the new doggie doo do — look before you scoop.
Pets & Animals

What to look for in your pet’s poo

by Michelle Collins
2nd Jun 2019 5:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S the new doggie doo do - look before you scoop.

Yet research shows that three-quarters of pet owners don't know what to look for.

Petbarn and Greencross Vets have launched a campaign to get owners to put in motion a new No.2 routine.

According to their stool tool, a healthy canine or feline bowel movement is light to dark brown, moist, shiny and pliable.

 

Bec Thomas with her dog and pooper scooper. Picture: Jamie Hanson
Bec Thomas with her dog and pooper scooper. Picture: Jamie Hanson

 

Other colours, white spots or red streaks could be a sign of stomach, small intestine or liver problems.

Greencross Vets regional clinical director Dr Adam Sternbergsaid that just like with humans, health problems could show up in a pet's poo.

"A healthy dog or cat will produce less smelly, smaller and firmer poos that are comfortable for them to pass and easy for you to clean up," he said.

But if you get a bit squeamish at the thought you could outsource the toilet task.

Bec Thomas runs Fetch, a business that specialises in pet care, an arm of which is a poo squad service.

"Mostly people don't want to do it themselves or they don't have the time," Bec says of her business.

"And if I notice anything abnormal I will always notify the client so they can keep an eye on their pet."

 

What your pet’s poo is telling you
What your pet’s poo is telling you

More Stories

health pet care wellness

Top Stories

    Meet the duo taking Gympie bowls to the main stage

    premium_icon Meet the duo taking Gympie bowls to the main stage

    News 'I have spent quite a bit of time trying to do some fitness training, riding bike and also flexibility'

    The Gympie cafe you voted as the eggs beny champion

    The Gympie cafe you voted as the eggs beny champion

    News Gympie Times readers vote on their best eggs benedict in the region

    GALLERY: 30 photos of Stags milestone clash against Devils

    premium_icon GALLERY: 30 photos of Stags milestone clash against Devils

    News 'It will give everyone a positive feel to come back and do it again'

    VERDICT: Outcome of controversial Gympie council fracas

    premium_icon VERDICT: Outcome of controversial Gympie council fracas

    News More innocent than guilty as Gympie jury delivers verdicts