Affy recovering at home with lots of attention.
Pet dog's testicles zip-tied in horrific act

Frances Klein
by
1st Jun 2018 10:41 AM

A MOTHER and son are in shock after they found their pet dog had its testicles zip-tied so tightly in an unidentified attack he was at risk of dying from blood poisoning.

It would have taken just minutes for the perpetrator to attach a tie that inflicted horrible pain on three-year-old pure-bred Staffordshire bull terrier Affy, who was rushed for emergency surgery to the vet when he was discovered yesterday morning running down a nearby street after he had escaped from his yard the previous night.

It was in his ten hours of absence from his Kandanga home that he was cruelly afflicted, Samantha Lawson said, whose son Zac owns the dog.

She said when her 12-year-old son found their runaway dog the next morning, the usually quiet pet would not stop whining.

ABUSE: In a cruel act, a zip tie attached to runaway family dog's testicles by a stranger was dangerously cutting off the blood supply.
"He doesn't usually whinge, so I knew something was wrong,” Mrs Lawson said.

That's when Mrs Lawson saw a black zip tie fastened tightly around the pet's testicles, causing them to disfigure and swell.

"It was that tight the vet said if they took the zip tie off he would die from blood poisoning,” the mother-of-four said.

"His testicles were congealed - the blood had already set.

"They were swollen and purple.”

The animal-lover said it was difficult to explain to her son why his dog, described as a playful pup who adores children, had been abused in such a way.

Zac and Heath Underhill with Affy.
"He was absolutely devastated and shocked,” she said.

Affy had only been with the family for two weeks, after they took the dog on from a friend who had moved away.

She said the dog, who yesterday required emergency desexing, is now unusually quiet.

Affy recovering at home with lots of attention.
While Mrs Samson admits her dog, a fence-jumper, should not have been wandering at night she is furious about her dog's treatment.

"It's childish, you should confront people not take it out on the animal,” she said.

She said the vet, who described it as a severe act of animal cruelty, said it was the first time he had seen zip ties used in that manner on an animal.

Affy, who will luckily have no-term side effects is recovering at home.

The incident has been reported to RSPCA, Mrs Lawson said.

