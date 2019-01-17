Pet cremation business pitched for Mary Valley township
STEPHEN King's version of a pet cemetery has terrified millions of people.
Fortunately a much friendlier final burial service for families' furry friends could be on its way to Kandanga.
Matthias Lochthofen is proposing the creation of Mary Valley Pet Cremation to help people dispose of their dearly-departed pets.
And there are no concerns of the Kandanga Creek Rd site becoming congested with traffic.
"My business will operate exclusively as a collection and delivery service and I will not hold any service or funeral ceremonies,” Mr Lochthofen said.
"The urns can be ordered online, and no visitors are expected to come.
"Collection of animals and return of ashes are on the same trip as posting and receiving new stock of urns from (the) post office.”
Odour should not be a concern, he said, with the incinerator running at temperatures above 850C.
A shed already on the property is to be used to store urns and refrigeration for dead pets ahead of their cremation. The surrounding land to the north, south and west are reportedly used for cattle and grazing.
Mr Lochthofen is a caretaker on the property, and his business effort is supported by the landowners.