Pet chicken thief leaves 50 kindergarteners ‘devastated’

KINDERGARTENERS have been left "devastated" after their beloved chicken Sprinkle Sparkles Unicorn was stolen from her pen.

A daily check of the chook pen at Caloundra Community Kindergarten on Thursday revealed the brown hen had been stolen overnight.

Teacher Kendall McDonald said Sprinkle Sparkles Unicorn remained missing on Saturday when teachers, parents and children on their bikes took to the area surrounding Cowen Street in search of her.

"We think she was stolen by someone who thought it was a fun idea or a great joke but we know she didn't just escape because chook food was also taken and the pen was messed up," Ms McDonald said.

"Our chooks all have their wings clipped and in the six years we have had them they have never escaped.

"Last week all the chickens had been let out by someone and they were wandering the street before neighbours brought them back."

Ms McDonald said Sprinkle Sparkles Unicorn's personality set her apart from the kindergarten's remaining chickens.

"They are devastated because, as you can imagine with a name like hers, she is the one chook that's happy to be picked up and the one they all go to and sit her on their lap," she said.

"The children have set up a little campsite outside of the chookyard to keep watch for her."

The kindergarten brought in the chickens as an initiative to teach children about compassion and sustainability.

A report has been made to police.