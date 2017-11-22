Pests beware: council sets sights on environmental nuisances

Pest control plan revealed by council: Community feedback sought on plan to eradicate annoying and invasive species.

THE eviction and eradication of pests from the region continues with Gympie Regional Council unveiling their draft Regional Biosecurity Plan.

Designed to manage invasive plants and animals around the region, the plan provides guidance for how residents are required to manage them.

The plan is intended to improve the council's pest management, which has had success in the past a council spokeswoman said.

"Council staff have detected and removed plants which were to be sold to the community, these plants were invasive plants which would have been destructive to the environment," she said.

The Wild Dog control program has also resulted in drops in livestock losses and helped threatened species. She also said residents needed to be aware of their responsib- ilities under the plan.

"Where an issue is not managed appropriately, council will work with the resident or landholder until an effective outcome regarding the particular invasive plant or animal has been achieved," she said.

Those who refused to manage the threat could be faced with legal or financial penalties, although these would be as a "last resort".

Pests which are targeted in the plan include Parthenium, Prickly Acacia, Blackbird and Rusa Deer.

The council is seeking feedback from the community on the plan, particularly on the management strategies proposed. The draft plan is available at the Town Hall and council offices at 26 Bligh St, Kilkivan, or the council's website.