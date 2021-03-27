Personality and attitude: Gympie’s Top Cat wins in landslide

After receiving 40 nominations for Gympie’s Top Cat, the poll is closed and the votes are in.

Cats are often described by their owners as crazy, entertaining, and occasionally cuddly, but they are always capable of holding a special place in our hearts.

One very special cat called Smokey has been crowned the winner, after receiving the most votes from our subscribers.

In fact, Smokey won in a landslide, getting 23 per cent of the votes, with her nearest competitor Sir Snuffy, nominated by Tess Vandermaal, coming in second with 6 per cent of the vote.

Smokey’s proud owner Sue Chapman, is “thrilled” about her 3-year-old companion’s success and described her as a “playful” English Blue Cross.

Miss Chapman and Smokey, the winner of Gympie’s Top Cat competition.

“She is an indoor cat which suits her as she loves the aircon, watching TV and generally being boss of the house,” Miss Chapman said.

“Smokey is very loveable and is happy to cuddle up on the bed.

“She is possibly spoiled as we all love her … she even has her own lounge chair.”

Miss Chapman said Smokey had a “gorgeous personality but with a bit of attitude”.

“She is always entertaining, especially when she decides to run flat out, up and down the hallway,” she said.



Smokey became a part of Miss Chapman’s family when she was a kitten and Miss Chapman picked her up from a local owner.

The first day little Smokey was taken to her new home.

“I still send photos of her,” she said.

“Smokey is a cherished member of our family and we all love her and to us she is the best cat in the world.”

