Personalise your Christmas

Make this unique wreath (above) or advent calendar (below) in a spare weekend. Rowan Schindler

Make these wonderfully quick and easy creations in time for next Christmas, and personalise your home decorating.

Advent calendar

1. Collect 24 toilet rolls and paint any desired colour.

2. Glue or stitch along the bottom and then glue printed or decorated numbers on each roll.

3. Fill each roll with small toys, notes or lollies then punch a hole in each roll and tie with string on a branch.

Wreath

1. Cut a circle out of carboard, the size of a dinner plate.

2. Tear out about 15-20 pages of an old book and sew them down the middle vertically.

3. Lay the remaining pages overlapping while stitching down the middle.

4. While you are sewing, scrunch paper up until it's the desired length.

5. Where sewn, fold each layer upwards to form a double layer.

6. Using a glue gun, glue the pages repeatedly around and around the cardboard, leaving room in the centre to place a decoration if required.

7. Finally make a hole at the top with a hole punch and thread string (or cut out three pages from the book and make a ribbon at the bottom).

8. Reinforce the wreath with a separate circular cardboard piece on the back and spray with gold spray paint around the edges.