Personal trainer opens door to mental health

Mental Health Matters Boot Camp: Personal trainer Jarryd Gorman is launching free boot camps for mental health sufferers in Gympie.

PERSONAL trainer Jarryd Gorman is under no illusions about the grip of mental illness and he's going to do his part for Gympie people affected by it.

The dedicated instructor is launching a Saturday morning Mental Health Matters boot camp in Gympie, open to anyone suffering from mental illness at no charge.

Judging by the mammoth response to the idea so far, it seems the free fitness sessions are just what the doctor ordered.

"The community needs something like this," Mr Gorman said.

"It's a safe space to exercise where people suffering from mental illness can come together and be in a non-judgemental environment."

Aimed at increasing motivation, confidence and charging the endorphins in the body that make you feel good, Mr Gorman said the idea was born from his personal experience with mental illness and the stigma surrounding it.

"I suffer from anxiety and I don't mind talking about it," Mr Gorman said.

"I know so many people that suffer from mental illness that don't talk about it - there's a massive stigma attached to it."

STOP THE STIGMA: Personal trainer Jarryd Gorman is launching free boot camps in Gympie for those affected by metal illness. Frances Klein

Frozen with ongoing panic attacks when he was 25, the Anytime Fitness trainer said exercise had helped him manage his experience.

"Your body gets sore from mental illness because your nervous system is shutting down," he said.

"The key is to get moving.

"Once you get out and do something it just starts your day off right."

Mr Gorman is aiming to make mental health his niche in the fitness industry, eventually focusing on smaller groups affected by mental health problems, such as teenagers or older men and women.

Since putting the suggestion out to the Gympie community he believes he has definitely struck a chord in the community.

"It gets worse if you don't talk about it - I'm trying to open that door," he said.

"If your body feels good you feel good - which does change the way your mind works."

Mental Health Matters begins 9am, October 21 in Nelson Reserve near the Soundshell and will continue to run on Saturdays.

For more information please contact Jarryd Gorman on 0409 145 517.