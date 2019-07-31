Personal trainer blew .204 after hens party
A GOLD Coast personal trainer who was involved in a crash while driving from a hen's night has lost her licence for 11-months.
Police officers found Renee Alexandra Adam asleep in a damaged car parked over a walkway about 6.20am on July 14, a court was told.
She blew an alcohol reading of .204.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to drink driving and obstructing police.
The court was told her car suffered damage including a flat tyre after it was involved in a minor traffic crash.
Adam reached into her bag and took out a cigarette after being asked for her driver's licence by police, the court was told.
Defence lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said Adam had planned to stay in a Surfers Paradise hotel with her friends and had even hired a babysitter for the night.
But a change of circumstances involving a bachelor party made it "inappropriate" for her to go to the hotel, he said.
"She is very remorseful," Mr Gatenby said.
Adam was fined $950.
No conviction was recorded.
The court was told Adam was convicted of drink driving in 2015 for blowing a reading of .199.